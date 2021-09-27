Hit-and-run crash sends woman to hospital in extremely critical condition

Police in Phoenix are investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent a woman to the hospital in very bad shape.

The incident happened near 83rd Avenue and Osborn, and the woman was reportedly walking when she was hit. There is no word on whether she was in a crosswalk.

The woman was reportedly taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Meanwhile, police are gathering details on the vehicle's description.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

https://www.silentwitness.org/

