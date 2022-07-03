Homeowner kills intruders, fentanyl hidden inside tire, Hells Angels leader dies: this week's top stories

This week's top stories, from June 26 to July 2, included stories of murder, the self-defense shooting of home intruders and a man who never missed a day of work for 27 years. One story that isn't so doom and gloom is a man winning $100,000 by testing out a lottery theory he saw on TV.

1. Viral Burger King employee who never missed a day of work in 27 years receives over $270K in donations: Kevin Ford is a man of grace and humility. He’s been working as a cook and a cashier at a Burger King for the past 27 years. Ford said he’s never missed a day of work in that time.

2. Phoenix homeowner shoots and kills 2 intruders, police say: Officers responded to 911 calls coming from the area of 27th Street and McDowell Road around 7:45 a.m. Sgt. Philip Krynsky says when they arrived, they found 2 men who had been shot on the ground in front of the home.

3. Sonny Barger, leader of Hells Angels, dies: A message written by Barger announcing his own passing was posted on Facebook Wednesday. He had asked it to be posted to his account immediately after his death.

Sonny Barger started the Oakland chapter of the Hell's Angels in the 60's and 70's and gave them their rep as outlaws. Photo of Sonny with his motorcycle outside his home in Desert Hills, Arizona, May 8,2000. (Photo by Ken Hively/Los Angeles Times vi Expand

4. 2 boys die after being pulled from Glendale pool: Two young brothers have died after they were both pulled from a backyard pool in Glendale, officials said.

5. 3 siblings drown in same Georgia lake on same day: News outlets report the bodies were recovered and will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. The coroner’s office said the three siblings died sometime after 5 p.m.

6. 3 police officers killed in Kentucky by suspect with rifle: Three law enforcement officers were killed and five wounded in eastern Kentucky when a man with a rifle opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant, authorities said.

Lance Storz was booked into an eastern Kentucky jail, the Floyd County Sheriff's Office said, following a shootout and hostage standoff with police on June 30, 2022. (Pike County Sheriff's Office)

7. Man wins $100,000 testing lottery strategy he saw on TV: The idea for the lottery experiment was sparked while watching an episode of the TLC series "Lottery Changed My Life," which chronicles the change in lifestyle and appearance of lottery winners.

8. 166K fentanyl pills found hidden inside spare tire in Phoenix, woman arrested: According to police, officers working an illegal drug investigation on June 29 made the fentanyl seizure near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Police say a suspect was arrested after officers found thousands of suspected fentanyl pills hidden inside a spare tire in Phoenix. (Phoenix Police Department)

9. Father dies by suicide after Virginia toddler dies in hot car, police say: A toddler accidentally left in a vehicle for hours died Tuesday and police said his father was found dead in an apparent suicide at their Virginia home.

10. Kaitlin Armstrong, Texas love triangle murder suspect, captured in Costa Rica: Armstrong, 34, will be deported and returned to the U.S. As of now, Armstrong is detained in Costa Rica on an immigration violation, officials say. In the U.S., she is facing a homicide charge with the Austin Police Department and a federal warrant for Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.