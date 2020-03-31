Honeywell hiring 500 people in Phoenix to make N95 masks

Honeywell says it is adding 500 jobs at its aerospace facility in Phoenix to help beef up the production of N95 masks and personal protection equipment.

The company said in a news release it will increase mask production to more than 20 million per month.

(Honeywell)

The masks will be delivered to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to add to the stockpile to support health, safety, and emergency response workers.

“The true values of an organization are shown during times of crisis. Honeywell has long been a respected member of the Phoenix community and now, during COVID-19, they are stepping up to protect us all," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. "The protective equipment manufactured at this site will save lives across the nation. My sincere thanks to Honeywell and all those serving our nation during this challenging time.”

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Advertisement

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response

Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

RELATED: