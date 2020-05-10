How one downtown Phoenix restaurant is handling its reopening amid pandemic

Restaurants around the Valley are getting ready to open back up Monday after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced they can reopen but with several health precautions in place during the pandemic.

Hanny's was one of the restaurants that closed down completely. On Sunday, FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez went inside to see exactly how they are planning on keeping people safe.

Things will look a little different when you walk into Hanny's in downtown Phoenix once it's reopened.

RELATED: Some restaurant owners say it's too soon to resume dine-in operations in Arizona

The first thing you notice plexiglass to separate customers from one another. There’s a lot of signage to direct customers through the restaurant to prevent cross trafficking with others entering Hanny's.

Another noticeable change -- social distancing between tables.

Hanny's seats 400 people but now only 96 people will be allowed inside at a time. Sanitizer is also now part of the interior and masks and gloves are part of the uniform.

Advertisement

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MAP: Worldwide interactive Coronavirus case data

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response

Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

RELATED: