Hundreds of nurses graduate from ASU, ready to combat nursing shortage

Hundreds of nurses are now ready to help fill the nursing shortage affecting Arizona hospitals, and all of them are new graduates from Arizona State University.

642 nurses will soon be helping to fill the nationwide void.

"The need for nurses is just outrageous," said Judy Karshmer, dean of the Edison College of Nursing at ASU. "All the things, you know -- burn out, early retirement…is a cyclical kind of thing. The need goes up and goes down in the Valley.

"I know that some facilities are desperate for nurses the percentages of vacancy goes from all the way up to 30%," Karshmer continued.

This graduating class is the largest in recent history.

"They really want to make a difference In the healthcare of the Valley, and the best majority of our graduates stay here make a contribution to our health and well-being," Karshmer said.

One nurse, Adam Zisa, is ready to jump into the field.

"Possibly pediatrics, but I see ICU as the goal," Zisa said.

Adam decided to make a career change about two years ago, after seeing the need and wanting to help. He says burnout is a thought, not a worry of his.

"I’m looking forward to being a part of history," Zisa said. "Just working with people in a pandemic and trying to save the world in the best way that we can. I was helping people mentally as a school counselor, and now I’m changing fields to try to help them physically get back to their best state of health."

