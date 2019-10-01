Hurts Donut offering scary clown deliveries for October

article

"Want to scare the sh...shprinkles out of your friends?"

Hurts Donut in Tempe has started back up their yearly scary clown deliveries through the end of October, perfect for a Halloween prank. The promotion allows you to have a dozen doughnuts delivered by a person dressed up as a scary clown.

This would be the perfect way to scare your family, friends, or co-workers this Halloween!

To order, call their Scary Clown Hotline at 480-765-2101 to get on their schedule. Spots are limited!

The 24-hour shop is known for its oversized, specialty doughnuts. The Tempe shop is located at 2161 E University Dr.