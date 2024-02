Two people were killed in a north Phoenix crash along I-17 Tuesday afternoon, Arizona DPS said.

The single-car crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near New River Road. As a result, southbound lanes are closed.

The identities of the victims haven't been released.

Northbound lanes aren't impacted.

No more information was made available.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Map of where the crash happened: