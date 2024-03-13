Infant swings, Johnsonville sausage, Walmart cashews, and more | Latest consumer product recalls

A number of products have been recalled in the last week for health and safety reasons. Here are the latest recalls from March 6-13 that consumers should know about.

1. Jool Baby recalls more than 63K Nova Baby infant swings over suffocation risk

2. Johnsonville turkey kielbasa sausage recalled due to rubber contamination

3. Walmart roasted cashews recalled in multiple states

(FDA)

Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews sold in Walmart stores nationwide are being recalled because they may contain undeclared coconut and milk.

"The recall was initiated after a consumer report of finding coconut cashews within a container labeled as honey roasted cashews," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration wrote in a news release. "An investigation identified that a limited number of incorrect honey roasted cashew labels were applied to the plastic cans of coconut cashews during the manufacturing process."

Consumers with the recalled product should discard it or return it to Walmart for a refund.

4. Yamaha power adapters pose electrical, shock hazards

(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

About 34,500 Yamaha power adapters are being recalled because officials say they may crack, exposing electrical wiring and posing shock and electrocution hazards.

"This recall involves Yamaha’s PA-10 AC Power Adaptors with date codes ranging from 2126 to 2319," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release. "Yamaha is printed on the front of the black power adapter. The date code is printed on the back. Yamaha’s PA-10 AC Power Adapter was bundled with five Yamaha analog mixing console models – MG10, MG10X CV, MG10XU, MG10XUF, and MG12XUK – and sold as a stand-alone replacement part. Only Yamaha’s PA-10 AC Power Adapter is being recalled."

Consumers should stop using the power adapters and contact Yamaha for a free replacement.

No injuries or incidents have been reported.

The adapters were sold nationwide at authorized Yamaha audio stores, and online at www.usa.yahama.com.

5. Drawstrings on children's pants can come loose, posing choking hazard

(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

About 14,500 Tommy Bahama children's stretch twill pants are being recalled because officials say plastic pieces on the drawstrings can come loose and fall off, posing a choking hazard.

"This recall involves Tommy Bahama brand brown stretch twill children’s pants with rib cuffs and with a drawstring that were sold as part of a set with either a blue or green butter fleece crewneck top with an embroidered winking smiley face by the left shoulder," USCPSC wrote in a news release. "The pants were sold in sizes 18M to 5T. The sewn-in label on the pants is printed with "Suzhou Megatex Import And Export" and the style number CP08513. Only the pants in the set are included in this recall."

The pants were sold nationwide at Marshalls stores.

Consumers should contact TJX for refund instructions, or return them to any Marshalls store.

