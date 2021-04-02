Injured migrant rescued in southern Arizona wilderness

New video from Border Patrol agents in Tucson shows an injured migrant being rescued in the southern Arizona wilderness.

A man crossing into the country illegally had severely broken his leg while in the Baboquivari Peak Wilderness near Tucson on March 30, officials said.

The migrant had reportedly started a signal fire that spread more than an acre due to strong winds in the area, according to a statement.

Border Patrol agents on a Black Hawk helicopter spotted him and lowered down onto the mountainous terrain to rescue him.

Agents were able to hoist the injured man into the helicopter to safety. Once back on the ground, he was taken over to a local fire department for treatment.

