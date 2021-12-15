Investigation underway after 14-year-old boy shot in Avondale

Avondale police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night, officers confirmed.

The shooting happened at around 7:00 p.m. on Dec. 15 near Lower Buckeye Road and Central Avenue.

The victim, who was not identified, was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

The shooter fled before police arrived, and officers said it was "not a random incident."

Police are currently at the scene to figure out what led up to the shooting.

