Investigation underway after man's murder in central Phoenix

A man has died after being shot near Interstate 10 and 7th Avenue on Friday night, and Phoenix investigators are still looking for a suspect.

Officers were called to St. Joseph's Hospital at around 10 p.m. on Nov. 25 where a man was being treated for a gunshot wound.

An investigation revealed that the man, 33-year-old Tecon Jackson, had been taken by family to the hospital after he had been shot near 7th Avenue and Culver Street.

Jackson eventually died from his injuries at the hospital, and detectives are still trying to figure out who was responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

