2 bodies found inside car on MC 85 near Goodyear

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1:08PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
The scene of a death investigation in the west Valley.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two bodies were found in a car near Goodyear.

Deputies say they responded to reports of a "suspicious vehicle" on MC 85 near Cotton Lane on Friday afternoon.

Two people were found dead inside, but their identities have not been released.

Authorities say this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

MC 85 has been shut down between Cotton Lane and Sarival for the investigation.

