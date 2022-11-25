2 bodies found inside car on MC 85 near Goodyear

article

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two bodies were found in a car near Goodyear.

Deputies say they responded to reports of a "suspicious vehicle" on MC 85 near Cotton Lane on Friday afternoon.

Two people were found dead inside, but their identities have not been released.

Authorities say this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

MC 85 has been shut down between Cotton Lane and Sarival for the investigation.

More Arizona headlines