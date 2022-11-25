Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Mesa early Friday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
The incident happened near Broadway Road and 110th Street just before 4 a.m. on Nov. 25.
"The driver remained on scene and the fire department provided emergency medical attention to the pedestrian," officials said.
The victim suffered life-threatening injuries, and officials confirmed on Twitter that they died.
The roads are closed in the area for the investigation. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision.