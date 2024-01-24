January 6: Arizona siblings sentenced for their role in riot

A brother and sister from the Tucson area are sentenced to prison time for their role in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

According to court documents, Felicia Konold and Cory Konold were among the first protesters in the crowd to trample over barricades, and make their way into the U.S. Capitol building. Despite being told to leave, the siblings stayed and used force to push back officers.

While inside, Cory also took a United States Capitol Police (USCP) riot helmet and brought it home with him.

Felicia was sentenced to 45 days in prison, while Cory was sentenced to 30 days. The two were also sentenced to two years of supervised release.