Jill Biden, Kate Middleton meet at UK preschool ahead of G-7 Summit

By Jordan Smith
Published 
Updated 3 mins ago
Jill Biden
FOX 10 Phoenix

Pre-schoolers chat with Jill Biden and Kate Middleton | NewsNOW from FOX

First Lady Jill Biden and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton are all smiles as they visit per-preschoolers in Cornwall. United Kingdom.

First lady Jill Biden and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, met for the first time Friday at an English preschool.

Biden traveled to the United Kingdom with her husband who is meeting with other world leaders this weekend in the G-7 Summit.

RELATED: G-7 Summit: Biden to meet with world leaders as conference kicks off Friday

The two women entered the school wearing facemasks and greeted the children who were notably silent upon their arrival, the White House said.

"It’s the quietest class I’ve ever been to," Middleton said. Biden, a career educator, joked with Middleton that the kids must have been frightened.

The teachers were more vocal, telling the two visitors that the children had been studying how to make the world a better place.

Biden and Middleton sat among the children helping them sound out words and build with LEGOs. Shortly after, they went outside to see the school’s bunnies.

Both were taken aback by the large size of one of the rabbits, named Storm. The first lady carried a bowl full of carrots and handed it to the children so they could feed the bunnies.

BRITAIN-US-G7-SUMMIT-ROYALS

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and first lady Jill Biden chat with children during their visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, Cornwall on the sidelines of the G7 summit on June 11, 2021. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty I

Expand

The White House said the two participated in a roundtable discussion on early childhood education, focusing on children’s mental health and how to get parents involved early on.

Middleton thanked Biden for joining her at a roundtable dedicated to such a big part of her platform.

"It’s a huge honor to have you in the United Kingdom," she said. "I’m very much looking forward to the conversation." Middleton is the wife of Prince William and the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"I met some wonderful teachers and principals and most of all the children, who were so inspiring and so well behaved. I couldn't get over it. And I want to thank the press for covering this because early childhood education is so important to lay the foundation for all of our students. So thank you for having me, everybody. It’s a very special place," Biden said.

This story was reported from Atlanta.