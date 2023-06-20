Jury selection underway in trial of Arizona man accused of killing his teenage stepdaughter

Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man accused of murdering his teenage stepdaughter.

Michael Turney was arrested in 2020 for Alissa Turney's presumed death.

Alissa was a 17-year-old student at Paradise Valley High School when she disappeared in 2001. She was first reported as a runaway by her stepdad, telling police she left a note and was going to California, however, new information in Alissa's disappearance led to Micheal's arrest.

Alissa's body has not been found.

The trial is set to begin on July 6.