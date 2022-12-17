Expand / Collapse search

Kari Lake's request to inspect ballots granted in 2022 election lawsuit

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
2022 Midterm Elections
FOX 10 Phoenix

2022 Election: 1st hearing for Kari Lake's election lawsuit held

Kari Lake, who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs in the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election, has filed lawsuits in regards to the election. A judge has set hearing dates for lawsuits ahead of a January 2, 2023 deadline. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.

PHOENIX - A Maricopa County judge has granted a request from Kari Lake to inspect randomly selected ballots from the 2022 election in Arizona.

This is the latest development after the former Republican gubernatorial candidate filed a 70-page lawsuit against top state election officials alleging thousands of illegal votes and "violations" in the chain of custody of ballots.

The ruling allows a representative, which will be chosen by Lake's team, to inspect:

  • 50 random ballots cast on Election from six selected vote centers in Maricopa County
  • 50 random early ballots from six separate Maricopa County batches
  • 50 random ballots cast on Election Day that were marked "spoiled" from six selected vote centers in Maricopa County.

The judge also said the inspected ballots could not be copied or photographed.

Read the ruling:

Continued Coverage

Kari Lake files 70-page lawsuit against top Arizona election officials

Kari Lake filed a lawsuit against several top election officials in Arizona on Friday a week following the certification of the 2022 election in which she lost her bid to become governor.