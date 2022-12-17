Kari Lake's request to inspect ballots granted in 2022 election lawsuit

A Maricopa County judge has granted a request from Kari Lake to inspect randomly selected ballots from the 2022 election in Arizona.

This is the latest development after the former Republican gubernatorial candidate filed a 70-page lawsuit against top state election officials alleging thousands of illegal votes and "violations" in the chain of custody of ballots.

The ruling allows a representative, which will be chosen by Lake's team, to inspect:

50 random ballots cast on Election from six selected vote centers in Maricopa County

50 random early ballots from six separate Maricopa County batches

50 random ballots cast on Election Day that were marked "spoiled" from six selected vote centers in Maricopa County.

The judge also said the inspected ballots could not be copied or photographed.

Read the ruling:

