Kayaker rescued by helicopter on the Salt River 'could have ended in tragedy'

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shared a video of a kayaker being rescued by helicopter on Sunday afternoon following a series of water rescues, even some deaths, within the last few days.

"Two adult males were kayaking at the Salt River approaching the Phone D Sutton area when they became separated and one of them capsized," says Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez on March 19.

The kayaker was able to hold onto trees as MCSO worked to rescue him.

The 2 kayakers are OK.

MORE: 2 dead, others rescued in several different water incidents in the Phoenix area

"Once again we are seeing great effort by MSCO personnel bringing this rescue to a safe solution, which could have ended in tragedy. The kayaker was wearing a life jacket which played a huge role in a positive outcome," Enriquez said.

Water levels in basins, rivers, lakes, and other bodies of water have risen greatly recently due to the release of water from dams. Arizona is expecting more rain in the next week, and monsoon season is just months from now, so the water is being released to make room for more instead of allowing the dams to overflow.

"Another rescue today in a similar area as yesterday. Water is flowing much stronger than usual and is creating dangerous currents. A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Salt and Verde below the big dams and past Granite Reef Dam through the Greater Phoenix area," the National Weather Service in Phoenix said.