Keeping pets safe on July 4: Fireworks safety tips from Arizona Humane Society

While it's fun for us to celebrate Independence Day, for our furry little friends, it can be terrifying.

The Arizona Humane Society says July 5 is typically every shelter's busiest day of the year -- when pets go missing the most and a major influx of runaway dogs and cats come into the shelter.

But there are ways you can keep your pet safe -- you can start by desensitizing them to loud noises before the holiday weekend.

"You can start playing a soundtrack of it, really low, making sure that you're giving positive reinforcement, so lots of nice treats like hot dogs or chicken and cheese and make sure that you're petting them and keeping them calm," said Kelsey Dickerson of the humane society.

Or keep them inside.

"There may not be a lot of firework shows this week, but there are a lot of people who still set off fireworks in your neighborhood, so you want to make sure you keep your pet indoors where you can see them," Dickerson said.

If your pet does happen to take off, make sure they have the proper identification, like a collar with a tag or microchip, which makes it easier for someone to return your pet home safely.