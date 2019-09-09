Kids in East Valley school use 3D printers, virtual reality and robots to learn

Elementary students in Tempe are now using 3D printers, virtual reality and robots to learn in class.

It is the first program of its kind in the state, and it is happening at Kyrene de las Manitas Elementary School. The program was unveiled Monday, and it is all about implementing real-life skills to make sure kids will be ready for the high-tech future.

Teachers designed the program with Arizona State University to create a hands-on learning experience.

"The reason we feel this is really groundbreaking is because it gives students the opportunity to ask the questions and go explore the answers, instead of asking a question and only having one answer," said Mary Brown.

Teachers say the virtual reality helps accompany their lessons, and can take them to the source of what they are learning in class.

"I have seen being on top of the Eiffel Tower, the human eye the human skull and the human brain," said 4th grader Logan Blees.

Logan has used all of the gadgets in the program, and says this program makes learning fun.

"Mostly I like it because it is more screen time than at my house," said Logan.

80 students are in the program, and they attend the class every single day, working on the project of their choice. This year, the program is for 3rd and 4th graders, and there are plans to add 5th graders to the mix next year.