
Police shooting breaks out at north Phoenix hotel near I-17

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1:53PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

SkyFOX: Large police investigation underway at hotel near I-17

SkyFOX was over the scene of a large police investigation at the Red Roof Inn near I-17 and Bell.

PHOENIX - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a man was reportedly pointing a gun at guests of a hotel near Interstate 17 and Bell Road.

One person has been detained at the Red Roof Inn, according to police. It is unclear if the suspect was shot, and his condition is unknown.

No officers were hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

The scene of a police investigation near 27th Avenue and Bell Road.

