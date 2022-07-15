Police shooting breaks out at north Phoenix hotel near I-17

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a man was reportedly pointing a gun at guests of a hotel near Interstate 17 and Bell Road.

One person has been detained at the Red Roof Inn, according to police. It is unclear if the suspect was shot, and his condition is unknown.

No officers were hurt.

This is a developing story.

The scene of a police investigation near 27th Avenue and Bell Road.

