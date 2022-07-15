Two shootings reported at Mesa apartment in span of four hours

Two shootings broke out at a Mesa apartment complex early Friday morning, and police believe they could be connected.

The incidents happened at a complex near Country Club Drive and McKellips on July 15.

Police say the first one happened at around midnight, after a victim reported that a man approached their car and started shooting. Ultimately, no one was hurt.

"Another male approached his vehicle, said something to him, and then he heard 4 shots," police said in a statement. "The caller said he ducked down in his vehicle and the male took off."

However, at around 4 a.m., another shooting was reported. A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in his apartment.

Investigators say they have someone in custody and stated that the suspect could be connected to both incidents.

No other details were released.

