Expand / Collapse search

Launch of SpaceX Starlink satellites seen over Phoenix

By
Published 
Updated 8:32PM
Air and Space
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - SpaceX's Starlink satellite launch from California was seen in the Phoenix sky Monday night.

The launch was around 7:30 p.m. from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base on March 18.

FOX 10's downtown Phoenix camera caught the streak of light in the Phoenix sky.

SpaceX rocket launch seen over Phoenix

The launch of several SpaceX Starlink satellites was seen in the downtown Phoenix sky after taking off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base on March 18.

On SpaceX's website, the company said of the launch, in part, "SpaceX is targeting Monday, March 18 for a Falcon 9 launch of 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Liftoff is targeted for 7:28 p.m. PT, with backup opportunities available until 11:10 p.m."

Timelapse: SpaceX launch seen in Phoenix