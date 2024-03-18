Launch of SpaceX Starlink satellites seen over Phoenix

SpaceX's Starlink satellite launch from California was seen in the Phoenix sky Monday night.

The launch was around 7:30 p.m. from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base on March 18.

FOX 10's downtown Phoenix camera caught the streak of light in the Phoenix sky.

On SpaceX's website, the company said of the launch, in part, "SpaceX is targeting Monday, March 18 for a Falcon 9 launch of 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Liftoff is targeted for 7:28 p.m. PT, with backup opportunities available until 11:10 p.m."