Lawsuit filed against City of Glendale in VAI Resorts deal

A West Valley city has become the target of a lawsuit, as a result of a deal that prompted the construction of a resort in the area.

According to a statement released on Nov. 16, officials with a group named Worker Power say they are supporting two taxpayers in the lawsuit they filed against the City of Glendale. The lawsuit claims the proposed tax benefits for the VAI Resort violates the gift clause of Arizona's constitution.

Neither the state, nor any county, city, town, municipality, or other subdivision of the state shall ever give or loan its credit in the aid of, or make any donation or grant, by subsidy or otherwise, to any individual, association, or corporation, or become a subscriber to, or a shareholder in, any company or corporation, or become a joint owner with any person, company, or corporation, except as to such ownerships as may accrue to the state by operation or provision of law or as authorized by law solely for investment of the monies in the various funds of the state. — Constitution of Arizona, Article 9, Section 7

One of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, according to the statement, is the Executive Director of Worker Power, Brendan Walsh.

"The City of Glendale should be looking out for its residents and ensuring that every deal they enter into gives back to the community," said Walsh, in the statement.

The other plaintiff was identified by officials with Worker Power as a Glendale homeowner named Ana Martinez.

"Before I learned about this lawsuit, I thought that the resort deal was bad because of how much money was being given away. Now, I find out that what Glendale is doing is illegal. That is really upsetting because I expect the City Council to think about us, the people that elect them, but it feels like that’s not true," said Martinez, in the statement.

We have reported on the VAI Resort project in years past. In an article we published in 2022, it was stated that the resort, which will be located near State Farm Stadium, aims to be a ‘water oasis to the desert' that will also include a concert stage, restaurants, a wedding chapel, alongside other features.

At the time, officials with the City of Glendale said the resort will create 1,800 jobs for the West Valley city.

We have reached out to the City of Glendale for comment on the lawsuit.