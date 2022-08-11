Lawsuit filed against city of Phoenix over failure to address homeless crisis

A group of downtown Phoenix businesses and local residents have filed a lawsuit against the city over their alleged failure to tackle the homelessness crisis.

Nearly two dozen people and businesses are suing the city of Phoenix - they say it's not for money, but to force their hand in taking action.

More than 5,000 people in Phoenix are unsheltered, a 35% increase over the past year.

The lawsuit focuses on "The Zone," the largest and most well-known encampment in downtown Phoenix between 7th and 15th Avenue and between Grant and Jefferson.

The plaintiffs filing the lawsuit all live, work, or own businesses in that area.

"In the Zone and its environs, laws are violated with impunity; residents are subject to violence, property damage, and other criminal and civil violations of laws designed to protect the quality of life of residents; property values have been erased; trash and human waste litter streets and yards," read a portion of the suit.

"…most tragically, a great humanitarian crisis unfolds as homeless residents of the Zone die on a daily basis."

Businesses and residents say they have been trying to work with the city for years, but their patience has run out.

The plaintiffs claim that Phoenix has effectively "invited" the homeless population in that area, but has not provided needed services for the unsheltered and has allowed illegal activity like drug use and domestic violence to occur in that area.

"The City’s policies are not rationally designed to address any of the social ills facing the residents of the Zone and are exacerbating rather than alleviating their problems," the lawsuit read.

Attorneys say the city can do something as soon as tomorrow, suggesting the city set up a fenced area with police protection for the homeless population.

Other solutions were offered in the lawsuit, such as:

Moving the encampments to public land "where they would not constitute a nuisance"

Structured camping grounds on maintained city lots where laws are enforced

Allot enough shelter space and enforce bans on public camping

The city was just served the lawsuit this morning. FOX 10 has reached out to city officials for comment, but has not received a response yet.

