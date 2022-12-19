Little boy struck by car becomes trapped underneath it, Phoenix Fire says

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A little boy in Phoenix was hit by a car Monday night and became trapped underneath it, the fire department said on Dec. 19.

The incident happened near 48th Street and Broadway Road around 8 p.m. when an 11-year-old boy was struck and then became trapped underneath the car, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.

The boy was rescued from the wreckage and rushed to the hospital. He's in critical condition.

There's no word on what led up to the crash or if the driver will face any charges.