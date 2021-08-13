Expand / Collapse search
Live music venues, promoters implement their own COVID-19 safety guidelines

Coronavirus in Arizona
This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2-also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19-isolated from a patient in the U.S. (Photo by: IMAGE POINT FR - LPN/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

PHOENIX - More people and places are coming up with their own protection plans as COVID-19 cases continue to come back – and that includes rock stars, local bands, and the people who put on the shows.

The Foo Fighters recently played a sold out show to fully vaccinated fans. 

On the other hand, Eric Clapton refuses to play at venues that require proof of vaccination.

Here in the Valley, performers and venues are trying to strike the right chord when it comes to putting on a show and doing it safely.

When Harper and the Moths take the stage during the Aug. 14 weekend, it will be the first time in a long time.

"I'm excited. I'm excited to perform again. It's been almost a year and a half. I am vaxxed. I think my whole band is vaxxed," said musician Harper Lines.

Big stage promoter AEG, which is behind shows like Coachella, is requiring proof of vaccination for its shows.

Live Nation is leaving it up to the artists.

The Rebel Lounge is requiring staff to get vaccinated or tested weekly. 

As for the rest, they'll play it by ear.

"Do it as best as we can.. really leave it in the artists' hands.. it's their show, it's their fans," said Steve Chilton of The Rebel Lounge.

The live music industry is big business – to the tune of $2 billion a year. The the music stopped, costing careers and jobs. 

So any show is a good show if you ask Steve.

"The artists want to get back on the road.. as when I get back to concerts.. we all want the same thing, just hopefully it's safe to do so."

Harper says he and the Moths are all vaccinated, and he hopes fans are taking precautions as well.

These days, the price of seeing a show means more than just buying a ticket.

"The guidance is out there and how to manage this and try to lower transmission rates. Hopefully people respond to that respectfully. But I think we're gonna be living with this for a while unfortunately," said Harper.

The newly named Footprint Center and Arizona Federal Theater are strongly suggesting mask wearing inside.

The Celebrity Theater is still seeing how things play out.

