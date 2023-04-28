Lori Vallow murder trial day 18: New details revealed surrounding Tammy Daybell's death

Testimony about the death of Chad Daybell's ex-wife kicked off Day 18 of the Lori Vallow murder trial.

Tammy Daybell's sister, Samantha Gwilliam, continued to testify about Chad and how she discovered his sudden marriage to Lori.

More 911 calls were also released surrounding Tammy's death.

Tammy was married to Chad Daybell for nearly 30 years after meeting at BYU when Daybell was a grave digger. Investigators say Daybell and Lori Vallow conspired in the murder of Tammy in October 2019, and then they married weeks later.

Lori Vallow is accused of killing her two children J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan and conspiring to kill Chad's ex-wife.

Samantha Gwilliam told the jury Thursday how she found out about her sister's death. She says Chad called her, saying Tammy had been coughing all night and was dead the next morning. But Tammy's official cause of death was asphyxiation.

"Did Tammy ever indicate to you that she had suspicion that Chad was having an affair?"

"No, she never said anything about it. If she did have any inkling, I think he probably brushed it away," Samantha answered.

