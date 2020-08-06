Loved ones remember 18-year-old riding skateboard struck, killed by car in Scottsdale

Police continue to investigate a deadly crash after a man on a skateboard was hit by a car in Scottsdale. Days after the crash, family is left picking up the pieces of the once "larger than life" 18-year-old.

He's identified as Austin Dallman.

Austin Dallman, 18. (Courtesy: Mark Dallman)

Scottsdale police say the crash happened just after midnight on Aug. 6 near 124th Street and Shea Boulevard. The 18-year-old was riding a skateboard on Shea Boulevard when he was hit by a vehicle.

Dallman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the car stayed at the scene after the crash and cooperated with investigators. Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Advertisement

To donate to the family in their time of need, visit their GoFundMe page.

(Mike Robison)

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.