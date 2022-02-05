Lucky births, luckier fortune cookies: Our favorite heartwarming, bizarre headlines this week

article

Time for a break from wrong-way crashes, shootings and all the other tragedies the world presented us with this week. Here's a few of our top stories from Jan. 29 - Feb. 4 that made our week a little brighter:

1. Yuma firefighter leaves hospital after nearly losing his life to COVID-19: 52-year-old Brad Henderson, who was not vaccinated against COVID-19, had to be placed on an ECMO machine for 55 days. Now, the veteran firefighter is leaving Banner Rehabilitation Hospital.

2. 2-2-22 baby: California couple welcomes son born at 2:22 p.m.: A Southern California couple welcomed a baby at an incredibly unique birthday and birth time: 2:22 p.m. on 2/2/22.

3. High winds knock down McDonald's sign onto car in western Arizona: High winds in Mohave County on Wednesday knocked down a McDonald's sign that came crashing down onto a car.

4. Veteran wins $4M lottery using fortune cookie numbers ‘on a whim’: A retired Army veteran from North Carolina just became a multi-millionaire after using the numbers he got from a fortune cookie to throw his name into a Mega Millions drawing.

5. Phoenix area students and groups help repair the home of Navy veteran's widow: "It feels good," said one student. "It's helping the community, and it's helping me to be a better person."

6. Florida boy hauls in two .50-caliber Barrett sniper rifles on fishing trip: An 11-year-old Florida boy decided to try out magnet fishing with his grandpa in a canal and discovered two .50-caliber M82A1 Barrett sniper rifles submerged beneath an overpass.

7. Georgia police department suggests turning in your bad ex for Valentine's Day: Have an ex who did you wrong and know they're into something ... less than legal? A Georgia police department has a suggestion: give them a date night they'll never forget by turning them in.

8. Community rallies around Arizona girl who is set to undergo surgery for rare disease in Baltimore: "It's amazing. It's huge. I'm so grateful. Not a chance could I do this on my own," said the 10-year-old girl's mother.

9. Meteorologist goes viral after doing forecast using American Sign Language: A meteorologist in Oklahoma is making forecasting more accessible and inspiring the next generation of meteorologists along the way.

10. Aunt throws San Francisco nephew a birthday limo surprise in heartwarming, viral video: A California aunt said her nephew had never seen a limousine in person. So she surprised him by picking him up in one from school for this 10th birthday. The heartwarming birthday surprise has gone viral.

