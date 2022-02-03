High winds knock down McDonald's sign onto car in western Arizona

High winds in Mohave County on Wednesday knocked down a McDonald's sign that came crashing down onto a car.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office posted pictures to their Facebook page showing the damage at the fast-food restaurant in Fort Mohave.

"High winds in Fort Mohave caused this fast food sign at the corner of Highway 95 and Aztec Rd. to blow over and land on a customer's vehicle," the sheriff's office said.

Thankfully, no one was inside the vehicle.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory in the area through 5 p.m. on Feb. 3.

