Lyft threatens to leave Sky Harbor if proposed fee increase passes
PHOENIX - Rideshare company Lyft is fighting back against a potential rate increase for ground transportation companies at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Lyft says it may stop operating at the airport altogether in January.
In a letter to the City of Phoenix, Lyft detailed the potential problems the company and its customers could face if the rate increase goes into effect.
In the letter, Lyft said it will cease operations at the airport, however, the rideshare company is asking to sit down with the city to discuss options.
The City of Phoenix responded to the letter, disputing many of the claims made by Lyft but said they are open to a meeting.
The city council approved the fee increase in October but will have to re-vote on the issue due to an administrative error.
Advertisement
The council is expected to take that vote at their meeting on December 18.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 31: An Amp sits on the dashboard of a Lyft driver's car on January 31, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Lyft)