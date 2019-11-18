Lyft threatens to leave Sky Harbor if proposed fee increase passes

Rideshare company Lyft is fighting back against a potential rate increase for ground transportation companies at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Lyft says it may stop operating at the airport altogether in January.

In a letter to the City of Phoenix, Lyft detailed the potential problems the company and its customers could face if the rate increase goes into effect.

In the letter, Lyft said it will cease operations at the airport, however, the rideshare company is asking to sit down with the city to discuss options.

The City of Phoenix responded to the letter, disputing many of the claims made by Lyft but said they are open to a meeting.

The city council approved the fee increase in October but will have to re-vote on the issue due to an administrative error.

Advertisement

The council is expected to take that vote at their meeting on December 18.