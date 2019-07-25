MAC Cosmetics is giving away free lipstick for National Lipstick Day

Calling all make-up lovers: National Lipstick Day is almost here and MAC Cosmetics is giving away free lipstick.

This year, customers will need to make a $25 purchase and then they can choose one free full-sized lipstick. The lipstick can be selected from a variety of colors which will be different every day.

The beauty brand is offering the free lipsticks starting Saturday and the deal ends on Monday, which is National Lipstick Day. The free lipstick will be available with online purchases and in stores.

People who visit a MAC store can also get a complimentary lipstick demo and try on any of the 350 available shades.

If you're not able to celebrate National Lipstick Day, MAC does give out free lipstick through its Back to MAC recycling program that's available all year.

Just bring in six completely used containers to a MAC store and you can get a free lipstick of your choice.