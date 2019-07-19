Made In Arizona: Man aims to offer natural dietary supplements to more people

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- They are known as "Crane and Carbon", and it's a company that offers dietary supplements that also optimize nutrition.

The founder, Jason Crane, came up with his successful business plan while at Arizona State University. Crane also has a brand new storefront. at 24th and Osborn in Phoenix.

"It's really exciting to see people come in," said Crane.

His main goal is to get safe products to more people.

"It started off with just a few products, and after taking a lot of feedback from customers along the way, I would add new products into the mix based on what they were looking for," said Crane.

People may not realize it, but ingredients like parabens, petroleum, and formaldehyde can wreak havoc on a person's body, and they can be found in many products used on the skin. More than 1,300 chemicals are currently banned for use in European cosmetics, compared to just 11 in the United States.

With plant-derived ingredients mixed on-site, Crane aims to educate. He not only does creams, lotions, oils, but also household products, supplements, and more.

"A lot of the supplements are infused with plant ingredients," said Crane. "So, for example, if you're taking a magnesium supplement for sleep, there are also plant ingredients in the supplement that are rich in magnesium, and that helps with absorption in the body."

Crane studied nutrition and chemistry at Arizona State University. With his knowledge of toxic ingredients, Crane he hopes more people will stop by to learn about better options for their families.

"All the skincare products that we have are going to be totally safe for everyone to use," said Crane.

