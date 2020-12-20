Man, 88, missing out of Phoenix found safe

article

An 88-year-old man out of Phoenix was found after law enforcement asked for the public's help to find him.

Jesus Roman Vargas was last seen near Indian School Road and 113th Drive wearing a black jacket, black work boots and a black baseball hat. He has white hair and green eyes. Vargas may appear confused and disoriented, police say.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call the Phoenix Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 and/or call after hours at 602-262-6151.