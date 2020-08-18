Man accused in 2015 freeway shootings exonerated, attorney says

A man who was accused of being involved in multiple shootings on Interstate 10 over several weeks in 2015 has been exonerated and his case is now sealed.

The attorney for Leslie Merritt Jr. confirmed to FOX 10 that a court issued an order last week, clearing his client's name and sealing his public records.

Merritt was arrested on several felony charges in September of 2015 in connection to the shootings. No one was killed in the shootings.

Merritt proclaimed his innocence during his first court appearance and spent seven months in jail. After charges against him were dismissed, Merritt sued several state officials claiming false arrest.

