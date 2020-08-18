Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 1:30 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Man accused in 2015 freeway shootings exonerated, attorney says

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man accused in 2015 freeway shootings exonerated, attorney says

PHOENIX - A man who was accused of being involved in multiple shootings on Interstate 10 over several weeks in 2015 has been exonerated and his case is now sealed.

The attorney for Leslie Merritt Jr. confirmed to FOX 10 that a court issued an order last week, clearing his client's name and sealing his public records.

Merritt was arrested on several felony charges in September of 2015 in connection to the shootings. No one was killed in the shootings.

Merritt proclaimed his innocence during his first court appearance and spent seven months in jail. After charges against him were dismissed, Merritt sued several state officials claiming false arrest.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.