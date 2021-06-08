Man accused of touching himself while watching Chandler High School student

A man has been arrested after he allegedly exposed himself outside of Chandler High School last month.

Police say Sammy Blackburn was seen touching himself while watching a student near a sports practice field back in May. A student had seen him and reported it to Chandler officers.

Officials say they were able to identify Blackburn after surveillance video caught him driving away from the school.

Blackburn now faces third-degree burglary and indecent exposure charges.

Sammy Blackburn

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

More crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: