Man accused of sparking the Refuge Fire in Yuma County

A Yuma man was arrested after the sheriff's office said he was responsible for starting the Refuge Fire.

The fire broke out on May 25 along the Arizona side of the Colorado River in Yuma County and burned 1,226 acres, says the Prescott Bureau of Land Management.

On May 26, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office said Jason Bradley Martin, 47, of Yuma, was arrested in connection to the wildfire. He's accused of arson.

The fire is burning near Martinez Lake in the Imperial National Wildlife Refuge.

For now, the wildfire is 0% contained.