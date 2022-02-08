Man armed with replica handgun shot, killed by officers after dispute with his parents in Mesa: police

Police say one man is dead following an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning in a Mesa neighborhood.

According to Mesa Police, the incident began during the early-morning hours of Feb. 8 when a 36-year-old man, subsequently identified as Brian W. Schneider, showed up at his parent's house, located in the area of Dobson Road and University Drive.

The man's parents called police, saying he was armed and being confrontational. Minutes later, officers arrived at the home and the shooting occurred.

"They say that they had an order of protection that needed to be served against the son, we're still trying to get information on the order of protection," Sgt. Chuck Trapani said. "They called the police because he was being confrontational, he was armed with a gun, and that's why we responded."

In a later statement released by police, officials say Schneider "ignored verbal commands and pointed what officers believed to be a handgun into the air before lowering it and pointing it in the direction of the officers."

"Two officers fired their duty weapons, striking Schneider," read a portion of the statement.

Schneider was pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified said they were waken up by the gunfire.

"We woke up to yelling or commands being issued, then, like a series of five to six gunshots, followed by some sirens and police lights," said the neighbor.

Police said a gun was found next to the suspect, but in the statement, officials said the handgun has since been determined as a replica handgun.

No officers were hurt. Schneider's parents were inside at the time, and were not hurt.

"It’s not like a senseless crime. My understanding is it’s contained within the family, and so, it is scary that it happened near us, and I’m happy police were here to deal with it quickly," said a neighbor.

