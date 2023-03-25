Man arrested 10 times in 31 days, Little Caesars corncob crust: This week's top offbeat headlines

From a calf born with a unique marking to a man arrested 10 times in the span of 31 days, there was no shortage of unusual stories this week:

1. Arizona woman reunited with camera, photos she lost 13 years ago in river: An Arizona woman thought all was lost when she dropped her digital camera in a river, until a fisherman found it 13 years later and uploaded the photos to Facebook.

2. Calf born with unique smiley face marking finds forever home: Happy the calf has a new home and a new job.

Happy the calf. (Lardner Park )

3. California bill could lead to a ban on Skittles and other popular candies: A first-of-its-kind bill in California could lead to the ban of popular candies like Skittles, Nerds and Hot Tamales.

Assembly Bill (AB) 418 would prohibit five chemicals found in a variety of food products including many popular candies.

4. Georgia biologists shocked to see alligator ‘smiling back' from tortoise hole: A group of Georgia state wildlife biologists received that uncanny welcome after recently looking down a gopher tortoise hole and seeing a 4.5-foot alligator "smiling back."

A group of Georgia state wildlife biologists received that uncanny welcome message after recently looking down a gopher tortoise hole and saw a 4.5-foot alligator ‘smiling back.' (Wildlife Resources Division - Georgia DNR)

5. Australian woman uncovers highly venomous snake slithering in her bed: "Check the bed carefully tonight," warned an Australian snake whisperer, who saved a woman from many nightmares after recovering one of the world's most venomous snakes from her bed.

Australian snake whisperer Zachary Richards helped save a woman from many nightmares after recovering one of the world's most venomous snakes from her bed. (Zachary Richards / Zachery's Snake and Reptile Relocation)

6. April Fools? Little Caesars Pizza drops ad for 'new' Corncob Crust: Corn is "the crust the world craves," according to Little Caesar's Pizza. Customers are racking their brains to figure out if it's real.

Little Caesars Pizza seemingly introduces corncob crust, and customers are losing their minds over it. (Credit: Little Caesars Pizza)

7. California man arrested 10 times in 31 days: Keith Chastain, 38, faces 18 felonies and 15 misdemeanors from those arrests and charges include stealing 6 vehicles, DUI, vandalism, fraud, possession of a controlled substance, and more.

The many mugshots of Keith Chastain. (Credit: Clovis Police)

8. That’s the spot: North Carolina bear enjoys scratching its back on tree in viral video: The video, which was captured by Debra Howell, shows the bear leaning against a tree while sliding its back up and down. The bear appears to be enjoying the experience.

The video quickly went viral on social media, garnering more than a million views on TikTok. (Credit: Debra Howell via Storyful)

9. Florida sheriff looking for boater who used yard as bathroom: "Help us identify this lady," the sheriff said. "You’ll get money, and we’ll put her shiny rear end in the county jail where it belongs."

Authorities released video of a woman caught using the bathroom in someone's yard in Polk County, Florida on March 16. (Photo courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office)

10. Diplo claims he ran LA Marathon and 'beat Oprah's time' while on LSD: Popular DJ and music producer Diplo claims he not only ran the race in under four hours, but he also crossed the finish line while under the influence of LSD.

Diplo finishes the Los Angeles Marathon. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)



























