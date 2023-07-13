Man arrested in deadly north Phoenix apartment shooting

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a north Phoenix apartment complex that left a man dead.

Phoenix Police say officers on July 12 responded to an area near 51st Avenue and Acoma Drive and found 23-year-old Sixto Gomez-Zurito suffering from gunshot wounds. Gomez-Zurito was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Another man, 23-year-old Ignacio Alvarez, was detained at the scene after police say he admitted to being involved in the shooting. Alvarez was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of second-degree murder.

No further details were released.

Ignacio Alvarez

Area where the shooting happened: