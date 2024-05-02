Man arrested in fiery Phoenix crash; Hobbs to sign repeal of near-total abortion ban l Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a fiery crash in west Phoenix, Governor Katie Hobbs is expected to sign the repeal of a near-total abortion ban, a driver has been charged in a crash that killed a Tucson Police officer, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 2.
1. Arrest made in fiery Phoenix crash
A man is in custody after a fiery crash involving multiple vehicles near a west Phoenix intersection left one person dead and another person hurt.
2. Gov. Hobbs to sign repeal of near-total abortion ban
Arizona is waving goodbye to a Civil War-era ban of nearly all abortions as a repeal bill reaches the desk of Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.
3. Driver charged in crash that killed AZ officer
A man has been charged with causing a car crash that killed an on-duty Tucson police officer two months ago, authorities said Wednesday.
4. Biden sounds off on college protests
As police continue to clash with protesters on college campuses, President Joe Biden says the demonstrations must remain free of violence and hate speech.
5. 5th body recovered from Baltimore bridge collapse site
Divers have recovered the body of the fifth victim in the tragic Baltimore Key Bridge collapse.
Today's weather
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/2/24
Another sunny day in the Valley. Well top out near 92°F today.