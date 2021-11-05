Man burned in apartment fire near downtown Phoenix

A man has been hospitalized after being burned in a fire at an apartment complex near downtown Phoenix Friday morning.

According to Capt. Evan Gammage with Phoenix Fire, crews responded on Nov. 5 to reports of smoke and flames coming from a two-story apartment complex near 14th Street and McKinley.

Once at the scene, firefighters encountered flames coming through the windows of the first-floor apartment.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to three nearby apartments in the complex.

Two dogs were rescued from an upstairs apartment and a man was taken to a hospital in stable condition for burns and smoke inhalation.

Crisis response teams are assisting displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP