Man carrying sword in Glendale neighborhood arrested

A man was arrested after he was seen carrying a sword in a Glendale neighborhood.

An officer spotted the man on the night of Feb. 15. Police say he matched the description of a suspect who fled from a traffic stop.

"While speaking with him, officers learned that he had an outstanding felony warrant," Glendale Police said on X.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A man was arrested after he was spotted by an officer carrying a sword in a Glendale neighborhood. (Glendale PD)

The man was arrested and is accused of misconduct involving weapons. He was not identified.

"Your safety does not sleep, and neither does our commitment," police said.