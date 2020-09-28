Expand / Collapse search

Man critically injured in shooting at party in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police say a man is in extremely critical condition following a shooting during a party at a Phoenix apartment complex.

According to Phoenix police, the shooting happened at 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 28 at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Northern.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with gunshot injuries. He was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police have not released any suspect information.

