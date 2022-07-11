Man dies after being found shot multiple times in Phoenix

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead Sunday night in Phoenix.

According to police, officers responded to 16th and Roosevelt Streets at around 10:15 p.m. on July 10 and found Alvaro Gonzalez-Garcia lying in the roadway. Gonzalez-Garcia had been shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital where he later died.

"Witnesses told officers the man was found in the street next to his bicycle," Sgt. Philip Krynsky said in a statement.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. The suspect(s) remain on the loose.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

More Arizona crime news