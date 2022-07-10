Expand / Collapse search
Man's body found lying on Phoenix street after overnight shooting

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix detectives are investigating after a man's body was found lying in the street near 23nd Avenue and Indian School Road early Sunday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area overnight on July 10 and discovered the victim unresponsive in the roadway. Fire crews pronounced him dead at the scene.

No suspect information was released, and the man's identity was not released.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

The scene of a deadly shooting on 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road.

