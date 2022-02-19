Man dies after being hit by car while crossing Chandler street

article

A man died after being hit by a car while crossing a Chandler street overnight, police said.

The collision happened just after midnight on Feb. 1 at Pleasant Drive and Elliot Road.

Robert John Bassett, 39, was crossing Elliot mid-block when he was hit by a car, killing him.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash. Impairment and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash.

