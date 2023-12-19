Man dies at hospital after being shot in Phoenix

Police say one person is dead following a shooting on Dec. 19 west of downtown Phoenix.

The shooting happened at about 8 a.m. near 31st Avenue and Washington Street. When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. He was not identified.

"Detectives have responded and will be continuing their investigation into this violent incident," Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Where the shooting happened