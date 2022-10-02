Man found shot to death in west Phoenix neighborhood

Police are looking for answers after a man was found dead near 81st Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning.

Phoenix officers received a 911 call about a deceased person in the area at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 1.

The body of an unidentified man was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives are still trying to figure out who he is and what led up to his death.

Anyone with information is asked to context Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

